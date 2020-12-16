She tweeted from Sweden about the plight of her Uyghur cousin. In Xinjiang, the authorities were watching

"I put it on Twitter, I told the entire world," Elima says. "They took her immediately to the hospital. This is the way they want me to stop, they want to censor me."

Elima's mother in Xinjiang asked her to stop tweeting about the case.

But after Yakufu was taken to hospital, the family didn't hear anything about her for weeks, and no visits or phone calls were allowed. Elima became increasingly anxious.

On September 19, she tweeted again about her cousin's mysterious detention in hospital, posting: "I put up with it for fourteen days, kept my mouth shut for fourteen days, listened to my parents educate me for fourteen days, and tried to persuade my sister as a peacemaker for fourteen days. In those fourteen days, my sister's children cried at me, begging me to stop speaking up, twice. So if you have something to say, just come directly to me, I'm willing to talk to you. Just stop pushing my parents and the children. My parents are really going to be sick, and the kids are really going to have a breakdown."

Within 30 minutes, Elima said police officers arrived at her mother's house in Xinjiang with printed copies of the tweets. Again, they demanded that they stop their daughter from speaking out.