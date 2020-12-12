She lost her Army Vet husband and gave birth to their premature baby in 48 hours

"I just remember the panic. I just remember the doctor coming in and looking at me and saying, 'We're going have to take your baby right now.' And I just could not understand that."

Father, son in the same hospital

Michael Wesson was born unresponsive, and after 15 minutes of resuscitation he came to life. When Nicole woke up, she was told the baby was being transferred to a hospital with more specialized care. Both father and son would find themselves in the same facility fighting for their lives.

At the doctor's advice, Michael never knew his new baby was nearby.

"They had advised me to not tell my husband, because he was very on the edge of being re-intubated because his anxiety was really high. He was still struggling to breathe."

Two days later, while recovering in the hospital, Nicole got a visit from her husband's doctor. He told her Michael was on the road to recovery "and that he'd probably be able to leave the hospital in about two weeks [and] go to rehab facility."