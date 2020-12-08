She gave birth to a healthy baby but died of Covid-19 before she could hold him

"She followed every rule in the book and she still ended up catching it and it's sad," Avilez said. "You got a lot of people who don't understand what's going on ... they all think it's a joke until it happens to them or one of their family members."

Avilez said Becerra would want him to continue sharing her story in hopes of helping someone else understand the virus' wrath.

Difficulty breathing after a weekend hospital stay

In November, Becerra spent a weekend at the hospital after having contractions, but when she came home on a Monday, she began having difficulty breathing and moving around.

Three days later, an ambulance took her to the hospital and on Friday, doctors had decided to induce her labor because her health "wasn't getting any better," Avilez said. On November 15, Becerra's son, Diego, was born.

"Right after she gave birth to her son, they put her on a tube because her body wasn't retaining oxygen anymore and after that she wasn't able to meet her newborn baby," Avilez said.

Becerra stayed on a ventilator until December 3, when she succumbed to the virus, Avilez said.