She came to the US seeking asylum. Now, she's helping support hundreds of undocumented families

Hunger in America

While a welcome development for immigrant advocates who rallied against the rule, many immigrant families have still had to lean on each other to get by amid a pandemic that's already disproportionately hit the Latino community. The food pantry de la Cruz runs used to serve around 10 people. Now, it serves more than 250 families.

"Many families experience hunger. During the pandemic, we have many families that have chosen to pay the rent, and don't have anything to eat. And when Ingmar [Riveros, co-founder of La Bodeguita] and I visit their homes, they tell us, 'If you hadn't come, it's already been three or four days that we haven't eaten.' I feel frustrated, or I feel bad, because I think, 'How many more families are going through this?'" de la Cruz said.

"That's what happens with these families. They're afraid to ask for help from the government, or to receive it from other places. That they wouldn't get their papers," she added, holding back tears.

La Bodeguita