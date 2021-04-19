'Shang-Chi' debuts its first trailer as Marvel looks to rebound from a lost year

Coming soon...

There's already been "WandaVision" and "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," but that's just the start.

There are new films on the docket like "Shang-Chi" and "Eternals," which stars Angelina Jolie. "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which Marvel co-produces with Sony, is also set to open in December.

TV Series like "Loki," the animated "What If...?" and this fall's "Ms. Marvel" are heading to Disney's most important asset, Disney+.

Then there's the biggest Marvel event of them all: "Black Widow." The long-awaited and much-delayed film starring Scarlett Johansson will be released in theaters and on Disney+ for an extra charge on July 9.

It seems like a week doesn't go by in 2021 without someone in tights saving the world. That's great news for Marvel fans, but it's also vital for both the bottom line of theaters and Disney.

Why superheroes matter

Marvel is the most successful blockbuster brand in Hollywood. Full stop. So if theater owners want to rebound after a year that ravaged their business, then Marvel movies are one of the most surefire ways to do that.