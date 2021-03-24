'Shame, shame, shame': Schumer and McConnell spar over federal voting rights legislation

Schumer highlighted state bills in Arizona that would ban automatic voter registration and same day registration. He also pointed to attempts by Georgia Republicans to limit Sunday voting, a restriction that many voting rights activists had criticized as attacking "Souls to the Polls" -- programs that help drive turnout among Black churchgoers, a key Democratic constituency.

McConnell, for his part, said that the federal legislation needs scrutiny, echoing Republican claims that the package represents a federal power grab that Democrats are advancing in an effort to gain an advantage in elections.

"This proposal needs all the scrutiny it can get, and I'm glad we're all here to give it about scrutiny," the Kentucky Republican said.

McConnell said the legislation would "forcibly rewrite the election laws in all 50 states."

Schumer defended the role of the federal government in enacting election legislation, pointing to the passage of the Voting Rights Act and other major voting bills.

"The truth is that we have passed scores of federal election laws and amended our Constitution to guarantee the franchise to our citizens, often bipartisan," he said.