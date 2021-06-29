'Shaking all the time:' Surfside condo owners complained of luxury tower being built next door

"I am shocked and disappointed to see the lack of consideration and respect that Terra has shown our residents," Anette Goldstein, a condo board member, wrote to executives with the developer. "You have said you want to be a good neighbor... This is truly outrageous and quite unprecedented from what we hear from other associations in the area that have dealt with construction beside them."

An executive with Terra replied that construction workers had addressed or were in the process of fixing several specific issues, including plastic foam that was clogging the Champlain pool and unsecured tarps that were noisily flapping in the wind.

The emails released by Surfside so far don't show the residents specifically complaining to Terra about the building shaking, or bringing up the possibility of structural damage with the developer directly.

Miami Beach employees responded to more than 50 noise complaints at the building's address between 2016 and 2019, most of which specified construction noise, and the developers were fined for excessive noise at least eight times, according to city records. But there doesn't appear to have been any code enforcement cases specifically related to alleged shaking caused by construction.