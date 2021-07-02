Sha'Carri Richardson suspended from US Olympic team after testing positive for marijuana

Friday's USADA statement reads: "Richardson's competitive results obtained on June 19, 2021, including her Olympic qualifying results at the Team Trials, have been disqualified, and she forfeits any medals, points, and prizes. Beyond the one-month sanction, athlete eligibility for the Tokyo Games is determined by the USOPC and/or USA Track & Field eligibility rules."

Richardson cited finding out from a reporter that her biological mother had passed away as part of the reason she consumed marijuana, saying: "I was just thinking it would be a normal interview and then on the interview to hear that information come from a complete stranger, it was definitely triggering, it was nerve shocking because it's like who are you to tell me that?

"From there just blinded by emotions, blinded by bad news, blinded by just hiding hurt, honestly for the fact that I can't hide myself, so at least in some type of way, I was trying to hide my pain."

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the USADA label cannabis as a banned substance as it "poses a health risk to athletes, has the potential to enhance performance and violates the spirit of sport."