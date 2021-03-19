Sex addiction isn't a medically recognized diagnosis

Secondly, there are many people "who struggle with healthy sexuality who feel guilty or ashamed of normal sexuality," Cohen added. "There's a concern that if you say that there's something called 'sex addiction,' that a lot of people who really don't have it will start to think that their sexuality, their sexual urges, are not healthy."

Also, knowing "where to draw the line between healthy and unhealthy sexual urges" is difficult, Cohen said. Sexual urges that violate the rights of other people are easy to classify as pathological. "But if you're simply saying you have a high sex drive, which leads you to watch a lot of pornography or to pay for sex, it's harder to just intrinsically label that as pathological because it's not involved in violating the rights of others."

Diagnosing and treating issues with sex

The clinical illegitimacy of sex addiction doesn't mean, however, that people's personal issues with sex aren't real. Brain activity isn't the only way that mental health professionals identify and diagnose disorders. Whether a person's symptoms interfere with the ability to function in various aspects of life is also a consideration.