Several sheriffs in upstate New York say they will ignore Gov. Cuomo's order to limit Thanksgiving guests

"My position as a sheriff is that I took the same oath the governor did... and I don't take any issue with the governors intent... to do what is best under the circumstances, but as a constitutional officer I have an obligation to the constituents in my county to follow that law," he said.

Giardino wrote the post after he spoke to a veteran concerned about getting his son in trouble over a holiday visit. Giardino said Cuomo's order doesn't allow police to fine or arrest anyone.

"What I'm saying is, it sends a chill into my community that law enforcement is going to knock on their door, count the number of people, and arrest them."

Other counties echo the same sentiments

Two other sheriffs shared similar feelings on their departments' Facebook pages.

"I have no plans to utilize my office's resources or Deputies to break up the great tradition of Thanksgiving dinner," Erie County Sheriff Timothy B. Howard said Monday. "My office will respect the sanctity of your home and traditions, and I encourage you to follow your heart and act responsibly, as well as do what's best for your family."