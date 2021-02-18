Seven-time Olympian Seiko Hashimoto takes over as Tokyo 2020 chief after sexism backlash

Nikai said it was important for the women to "fully understand what kind of political discussions are happening" at the directors' meeting and the general council. "It's about letting them take a look," he added, at a news conference on Tuesday.

Online, his proposals became a trending topic attracting thousands of posts, with Twitter users lambasting the remarks as tone deaf and sexist.

"How hopeless ... but I bet (Nikai) still thinks he's doing something good here. Thinking, but look, we're letting them (the female lawmakers) attend. But nope, it can't go as far as letting them have a say," tweeted Hiroki Mizoguchi, a prominent author on immigration issues in Japan. "It's like he's saying it's better having women at the meeting than not there at all ... It's really horrific," he added.

Japanese writer Mieko Kawakami, best-known for her feminist novel Breasts and Eggs, also blasted Nikai's comments on Twitter as "unacceptable" and "misogynistic," writing that male ruling party members will never understand the issue of gender equality.

"According to their views, men will take care of women as long as women don't threaten them and stay on their lane. Women are treated as second-class citizens forever here in Japan," Kawakami added.