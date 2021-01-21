Seven Senate Democrats request ethics probe into Cruz and Hawley over Capitol riot

Hawley announced on December 30 that he would object during the Electoral College certification process, defying Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell. Nearly a dozen other Republican lawmakers, including Cruz, later announced that they, too, would object. But some changed their minds after the midday violence on January 6 -- which is something the seven Democrats noted in their complaint.

"By proceeding with their objections to the electors after the violent attack, Senators Cruz and Hawley lent legitimacy to the mob's cause and made future violence more likely," the Democratic senators wrote.

The seven Democrats wrote Thursday that "The Senate has the exclusive power to determine whether (Hawley's and Cruz's) actions violated its ethics rules, to investigate further conduct of which we may not be aware that may have violated these rules, and to consider appropriate discipline."

They urged investigators to probe issues including whether Hawley, Cruz or members of their offices or campaigns "were in contact or coordinated with the organizers of the rally," "knew about the plans for the event" or "received funding from organizations or donors that also funded the rally."

Whitehouse, one of the seven Democrats, told CNN on Thursday afternoon that he sent the letter because "we need to clear up exactly what happened."