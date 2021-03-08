Seven media lessons from Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah

Meghan said they want to be able to share "parts of their lives" just like everyone else: "There's no one who's on Instagram or social media that would say, 'Because I shared this one picture, that entitles you to have my entire camera roll. Go ahead and look through it.' No one would want that. So it's about boundaries. And it's about respect."

About $20 million in ad revenue for CBS?

The broadcast was a cultural earthquake. "CBS booked an estimated $20 million in ads for its Meghan Markle and Prince Harry interview," Insider's Claire Atkinson wrote Monday. "More than 50 ads aired and slots sold from anywhere between $250,000 and $325,000, agencies say..."

George Cheeks' memo

"Last night the vitality and power of CBS and broadcast television was on display in a big way," CBS Entertainment Group CEO George Cheeks wrote in a memo to staffers Monday night. He noted that the initial 17.1 million # for the Oprah special "will continue to grow in the days ahead."