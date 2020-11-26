Separated from loved ones for months, nursing home residents face even lonelier holidays during the coronavirus pandemic

FaceTime and Google Meet virtual visits are good, she said, but "It's not like being with them. But it's as close as you're gonna get, you know."

Especially this time of year.

"The holidays are all about memories as a family and everything like that, and it's hard enough being without your family, but when they can't even come up and eat a meal with you ... It's hard," Corey said. "Luckily, we have a family here."

Beechwood owner Bill White said his facility will serve some great food to residents and does everything it can to make them feel at home.

"You know, we're always doing our best to make people happy, because, honestly, I'd rather be home," White said. "I know everybody else would."

Beechwood has put up a multilayered system of checks to prevent Covid-19 from infiltrating and spreading at the facility, White said, going through periods of not allowing visitations at all.

It has had just 14 cases since March, and only three of those were residents. The rest were among staff members.

At least one resident was grateful for the protection.