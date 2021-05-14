Senior GOP senator on House Republicans downplaying Capitol attack: 'I'm offended by that'

Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina said, "I don't know who did a poll to say that they were Trump supporters" in the Capitol that day. And Rep. Jody Hice of Georgia said, "It was Trump supporters who lost their lives that day, not Trump supporters who were taking the lives of others."

The most eye-popping comment came from Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde, who said: "Watching the TV footage of those who entered the Capitol and walked through Statuary Hall showed people in an orderly fashion staying between the stanchions and ropes taking videos and pictures. You know, if you didn't know the TV footage was a video from January the 6th, you would actually think it was a normal tourist visit."

Gosar, Hice and Norman all refused to explain their comments when approached by CNN. "No comment," Norman said Friday, while Gosar refused to answer a question and jumped on a nearby elevator.

Clyde grew combative when asked to explain his remarks to reporters on Thursday.

"You didn't take what I said in context at all," Clyde said. "That's just fake news."

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy of California declined to weigh in on Clyde's widely reported remarks on Thursday, telling CNN, "I don't know, I didn't see it" -- a refrain echoed by the House GOP's No. 2, Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana.