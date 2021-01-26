Senators sworn in for Trump impeachment trial

Still, while the test vote is likely to be defeated, it will provide more clues about how many Republicans are open to voting to convict Trump, even if that number is short of the 17 necessary for the two-thirds needed to convict and bar him from running for office again. Several Republicans said they were surprised they'd already be taking a vote on the constitutionality, as the question is something that both the House impeachment managers and Trump's legal team are likely to address in their presentations next month.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he's going into the trial with an open mind. But Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri, a member of GOP leadership who is up for reelection in 2022, said Tuesday he would vote with Paul. The Senate will be voting on a motion to table, or kill, Paul's effort to dismiss the trial.

The trial began Tuesday afternoon with the swearing in of Sen. Pat Leahy of Vermont, the Senate president pro tempore, who will preside over the trial. Leahy then swore in the rest of the Senate, and senators went four at a time to sign an "oath book" as jurors for the trial.

Republicans focus on constitutionality question