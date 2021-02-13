Senators applauded Eugene Goodman's courage yet failed to show any themselves

While members of Congress were told to remove their pins so they would be less likely to be identified, the valiant officers remained in uniform, vulnerable to a raging crowd that belittled, disparaged and assaulted many of them.

When we heard audio recordings during the trial of the officers' desperate dispatch calls for reinforcement, it was clear they knew they were the Capitol's last line of defense.

But when the senators had the chance to serve as the last line of defense against Trump's attack on our democracy, many of them sat on their hands, lifting them only to plug their ears and cover their eyes to the evidence before them.

The indifference that some of the senators displayed throughout the trial is unconscionable in light of the personal sacrifices that law enforcement made on their behalf. Their refusal to act as unbiased jurors is antithetical to the Constitution, to public service, and to our democracy.

Imagine if law enforcement had done what was easy rather than what was right or if they hid behind a flimsy claim that they lacked any jurisdiction to act.