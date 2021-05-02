Senate Republicans insist bipartisan infrastructure deal is possible while slamming size and scope of White House proposal

White House officials on Sunday also signaled a willingness from the President to negotiate with Republicans on the size and scope of the package.

"He knows that negotiation requires comprise at some point, and that he wants to move this package forward in a bipartisan way, if that's possible," White House senior adviser Anita Dunn told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday, adding that for Biden, "his red line is inaction."

White House chief of staff Ron Klain told CBS News that the administration was "starting to see some progress" in negotiations with Republicans on infrastructure.

He declined to say whether the administration and Democrats would pursue trying to pass the infrastructure package through the reconciliation process, saying, "We're going to take this one step at a time."

Senate Republican Conference Chairman John Barrasso pointed to what he called the "trillions and trillions of dollars in reckless spending" in the Biden proposal as a key sticking point between the administration and Republicans, and later implied that some Senate Democrats may agree with him.