Senate postpones first confirmation hearing for crucial position in Biden administration

The first confirmation hearing for a crucial position in the Biden administration has been postponed.

The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence postponed Friday's confirmation hearing for President-elect Joe Biden's pick to be the next director of national intelligence, Avril Haines, the committee's leadership said in a statement Thursday night. It is not clear if the hearing will be rescheduled before or after Wednesday's inauguration.

A source familiar, who said the timeline for confirmation is not expected to be altered significantly, said the reason for the delay was a senator wanted the hearing in person, and Friday's session was slated to be remote.

Biden transition team spokesman Ned Price said the team was "disappointed" by the delay.

"DNI-designate Haines was looking forward to appearing before the Committee tomorrow. We are disappointed the hearing was delayed, particularly given the urgency to have national security leaders in place in this time of crisis. Nevertheless, DNI-designate Haines eagerly awaits the opportunity to answer the Committee's questions next week," Price said.