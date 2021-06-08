Senate passes massive bipartisan bill to combat China's growing economic influence

Many top Senate Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, warned for weeks that they would block the legislation unless they got more votes on GOP-backed amendments. Ahead of the bill's passage on Tuesday, McConnell again argued that Schumer closed debate on the bill too soon and the legislation is "incomplete."

Despite this concern, the Kentucky Republican touted the importance of the legislation and said it "touches on key issues that will help determine our strategic footing for decades." He added that "it includes several smart targeted measures, but leaves many more on the table, and so it will advance as an imperfect approach to an extremely consequential challenge."

Schumer has strongly pushed back against GOP criticism and pointed to a long list of amendments to the bill that had been voted on by that point, including 18 Republican amendments and four Democratic amendments.

GOP senators weren't the only ones who wanted to see changes in the bill. Sanders had raised concerns over several provisions, including $10 billion in funds authorized for NASA that would likely benefit Jeff Bezos' space company as well as tens of billions to the US semiconductor industry.