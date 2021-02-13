Senate on track for final impeachment vote Saturday

The Senate is poised to vote Saturday on whether to convict former President Donald Trump for inciting the insurrection at the Capitol last month in the culmination of the first impeachment trial of an ex-president in US history.

The final vote is not set, but the Senate is racing toward concluding the trial in five days -- unless the Democratic impeachment managers seek witnesses. That could extend the trial beyond Saturday, although senators in both parties are not expecting any witnesses to be called.

If there are no witnesses, the impeachment managers and Trump's lawyers will make closing arguments of up to two hours each before the Senate will move to a final vote, which could be held at 3 p.m. ET, though that's not finalized. It's still not clear whether senators will seek to make speeches to explain their votes once the legal teams conclude.