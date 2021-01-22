Senate impeachment trial arguments to start February 9

Biden has never had a strong appetite for impeaching Trump, advisers say, but he also has little desire for allowing the Senate trial to drag out any longer than necessary.

"We need to move past this," a Biden official told CNN. "The only way for that to happen is for the trial to begin."

'It will be a full trial'

If the Senate begins the trial next week, it will have to pass a resolution to set the rules. Schumer's goal is to do so on a bipartisan basis, but the Democratic sources say it can be adopted with a majority of senators.

A faction of Senate Republicans has argued that the impeachment trial would be unconstitutional because Trump has already left office. It's an argument that Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican, has suggested Trump's legal team should adopt.

"I think it's obvious that the post-presidential impeachment has never occurred in the history of the country for a reason, that it's unconstitutional, that it sets a bad precedent for the presidency and it continues to divide the nation," Graham said Friday.

But Schumer pushed back on that argument, noting that both liberal and conservative legal scholars have said there is precedent for an impeachment trial of a former official.