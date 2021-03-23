Senate GOP continues to resist push for expanded background checks in aftermath of recent mass shootings

CNN's Manu Raju reports on the Senate Judiciary Committee holding a hearing on steps to reduce gun violence in America.

A day after the seventh mass shooting in as many days in the United States, the Senate remains at an impasse over expanding background checks on gun sales.

Republicans in the Senate are offering an array of reasons why they won't endorse bills to expand background checks, arguing they won't work, they would eat away at gun rights and the focus should be on other matters addressing the root causes of crime.

"Every time that there's an incident like this, the people who don't want to protect the Second Amendment use it as an excuse to further erode Second Amendment rights," freshman Sen. Cynthia Lummis, a Wyoming Republican, told CNN, a day after a gunman killed 10 people at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. "I no longer believe the goal of people who want to erode our rights, little by little, is to just affect or tweak our rights. I now believe that their ultimate goal is to abolish our rights."

"I think we've got enough background checks," Sen. Tommy Tuberville, a fellow freshman and Alabama Republican, said Tuesday.