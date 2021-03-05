Senate Democrats look to trim weekly unemployment benefits boost but add a month of payments in stimulus bill

Asked about the Senate Dem unemployment insurance agreement, a senior administration official said the White House is "definitely good with it," and pointed out making the first $10,200 in benefits no longer being taxable was "something the administration had been trying to figure out how to address."

Racing toward a deadline

The differences in the Senate and House bills, however, are one more issue the two chambers have to work out before they send the final legislation to the President for his signature.

Lawmakers' self-imposed deadline of March 14 for passing the relief package is fast approaching. That's when out-of-work Americans will start running out of benefits in the two programs, which will then phase out over the subsequent month. The $300 enhancement also ends next weekend.

An estimated 11.4 million workers will lose their unemployment benefits between mid-March and mid-April unless Congress acts, a recent study by The Century Foundation found.