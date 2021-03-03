Senate bill will narrow income eligibility for $1,400 stimulus checks

President Joe Biden has agreed to a compromise with moderate Democrats to narrow the income eligibility for the next round of $1,400 stimulus checks that are included in a bill the Senate is expected to take up this week, a Democratic source told CNN Wednesday.

That means fewer families will receive a partial payment than would have under the original plan -- completely cutting off those who earn more than $160,000 a year and individuals who earn more than $80,000 a year.

The House version of the bill set the income caps at $200,000 for couples and $100,000 for individuals.

But the same households will receive the full payment of $1,400 per person, including children. Individuals earning less than $75,000 and couples earning less than $150,000 will -- just as in the House bill. Then, the payments will phase out faster for those earning more.

Unlike the previous two rounds, adult dependents -- including college students -- are expected to be eligible for the payments.