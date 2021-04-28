Sen. Tim Scott in GOP rebuttal says: 'The President and his party are pulling us further and further apart'

Ahead of his remarks, Scott said that his goal is "just to be myself and to share with the country what I think the priorities are and how we can do those priorities together as opposed to not."

Scott has served in the Senate since 2013 and previously served in the House of Representatives representing his state's 1st Congressional District.

Biden was formally invited to speak to Congress by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who wrote in a letter earlier this month to the President that she was extending the invitation so he could "share your vision for addressing the challenges and opportunities of this historic moment."

Scott at the center of policing overhaul talks

Scott has spoken in the past in personal and emotional terms about his life experience and how he has faced unfair police scrutiny. In 2016, he gave an impassioned, deeply personal series of speeches on the Senate floor detailing his experience as a Black man in America.

In the wake of George Floyd's death last year, he drafted legislation aimed at overhauling policing, an effort that ultimately failed on the Senate floor. Now he's at the center of a new bipartisan effort.