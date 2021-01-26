Sen. Patrick Leahy taken to hospital 'out of abundance of caution' after presiding over opening of Trump's impeachment trial

Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) was hospitalized out of an abundance of caution, just hours after presiding over the opening of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial.

"This evening, Senator Leahy was in his Capitol office and was not feeling well. He was examined in the Capitol by the Attending Physician," his spokesperson David Carle said in a statement. "Out of an abundance of caution, the Attending Physician recommended that he be taken to a local hospital for observation, where he is now, and where he is being evaluated."

As the Senate president pro tempore -- the longest-serving senator of the majority party -- the 80-year-old Vermont Democrat is presiding over Trump's impeachment trial in lieu of Chief Justice John Roberts. Roberts, who oversaw Trump's first impeachment trial, chose not to oversee the proceedings because Trump is no longer in office, according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Sen. Dick Durbin, the second highest-ranking Senate Democrat, told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Tuesday evening that Leahy could be back in the chamber Wednesday.