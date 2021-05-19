See Ford's electric F-150 pickup truck

One advantage of that traditional truck shape is that the new F-150 has a large hood area with no engine inside it. That gives the F-150 the biggest frunk -- front trunk -- in the industry, Ford boasts. The truck can carry up to 400 pounds under its hood.

Despite the resemblance to other F-150s, almost all of the Lightning's aluminum body panels, besides the roof and doors, are shaped slightly differently from the internal combustion-powered trucks for improved aerodynamics. Underneath, the truck's frame is also shaped differently from the gas-powered truck's in order to make room for the Lightning's large battery packs and electric motors.

The four-wheel-drive truck -- at least initially, Ford will not offer a two-wheel-drive version -- has an electric motor for the front wheels and another for the back.

The Lightning also has power plugs inside the frunk, including household-style plugs and USB power ports. The truck's fake grille opens along with the hood for easy access so the frunk can be used as a desk. Lights in the lid provide illumination.

Plenty of plugs