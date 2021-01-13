Secret Service takes charge of security for Biden's inauguration Wednesday

"The chatter is off the charts right now," one official said.

CNN reported on Tuesday that thousands of armed pro-Donald Trump extremists are plotting to surround the US Capitol ahead of Biden's inauguration, according to a member of Congress who was among those briefed late Monday.

But the Secret Service is prepared to secure the inauguration, the Department of Homeland Security's second-in-command Ken Cuccinelli told CNN, while acknowledging there are always "problem players" that show up.

"There's always problem players that talk before an inauguration, and there are always some that show up," Cuccinelli, the DHS senior official performing the duties of the deputy secretary, when asked about threats to the upcoming event. Cuccinelli also said that the Secret Service is preparing for the possibility of a bigger security problem than the events of January 6 but added that the agency is "thoroughly prepared to contend with it."

Several officials told CNN that there is a much better feeling that things are organized and being put into place correctly because the Secret Service is in charge, with one official simply saying: "They don't mess around."