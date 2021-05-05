Secret Service director to testify on Capitol Hill in open hearing for first time since insurrection

The director of the US Secret Service is set to testify in front of House lawmakers Thursday, the first time the agency is appearing in an open hearing since the January 6 riot, during which agents swiftly moved then-Vice President Mike Pence to an unknown location.

Video played during the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump earlier this year showed the moments that Pence, his family, his security detail and military aides ran down a flight of stairs. Impeachment managers noted insurrectionists stormed the Capitol hallways, coming within 100 feet of where Pence was sheltering with his family. Military officials overseeing the authorization process to launch nuclear weapons were unaware on January 6 that Pence's military aide carrying the "nuclear football" was potentially in danger as rioters got close, a defense official told CNN in February.