Second breach may have been found in Florida wastewater pond that threatens to break

DeSantis said Manatee County public safety officials sent out evacuation notices to residents and businesses in the surrounding area and assisted with the evacuation of 316 homes that were in the evacuation zone near Piney Point.

Onsite engineers said a controlled release was necessary to prevent a "catastrophic failure," according to the governor. Controlled discharges that began March 30 and continued Sunday are averaging about 35 million gallons per day, he added.

The Florida National Guard is dropping off additional pumps, which "will be fed into surrounding waterways" to help quickly decrease the water levels in the reservoir, DeSantis said.

Hopes, the county administrator, asked residents to listen to emergency management.

"If we should have a full breach, within minutes, we're down to about 340 million gallons that could reach in totality, in a period of minutes, and the models for less than an hour are as high (as) a 20-foot wall of water," Hopes said. "So if you are in an evacuation area, and you have not heeded that, you need to think twice and follow the orders."

Hopes also said while they are not out of the critical area yet, they believe they will be in "a much better position, and the risk level will have decreased significantly," by Tuesday.

