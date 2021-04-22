Seán McCabe: World football's first Climate Justice Officer

McCabe is under no illusions that whilst the scope for change is limitless, actions will speak louder than words.

"People are tired of just being advertised at [...] We can differentiate between what's real, what matters and something shiny.

"It's genuinely about getting into the community and making change that people respond to."

For now, exploratory discussions are underway as to how Bohemians can become an effective zero-waste club.

McCabe sees opportunities in mining the supply chains that flow into the game, pressing leaders to up their commitment to climate change and pushing sponsors to work with clubs to advance community-led sustainable initiatives.

"Imagine if you had a scenario where you had solar panels like Werder Bremen have on their stadium, but instead of selling it to fans, you used it to fight energy poverty in the immediate surrounds of the stadium," he explains.