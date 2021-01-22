Schumer says House will send impeachment article to Senate on Monday

Schumer said Friday that McConnell's insistence the Senate's organizing resolution include a provision protecting the filibuster was "unacceptable -- and it won't be accepted."

The Democratic leader also pushed back on an argument from Senate Republicans that an impeachment trial for a former president was unconstitutional, noting legal scholars have said there is precedent for doing so.

"The Senate will conduct a trial of the impeachment of Donald Trump," Schumer said. "It will be a full trial. It will be a fair trial. But make no mistake, there will be a trial, and when that trial ends, senators will have to decide if they believe Donald John Trump incited the insurrection against the United States."

McConnell said Friday that the Senate should give Trump a "full and fair process" to mount his impeachment defense.