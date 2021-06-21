Schumer faces Democratic divisions and skeptical Republicans as Biden agenda hangs in balance

"Not at all," Manchin said when asked if Schumer were pressuring him to back a party-line approach.

"He understands who I am, not just my politics but who I am, my DNA," Manchin said in an interview. "So he's always understood that and been very respectful of that. And we disagree. We can disagree and sit down and talk about it and discuss it and everything and still respect each other and have a great friendship and relationship."

Schumer declined to say if he has received commitments from Sinema and Manchin to back a party-line approach to eventually advance the Biden agenda through the budget reconciliation process -- as many in his caucus have demanded they do.

"I'm not going to get into my individual talks with members," Schumer said. '

"The bottom line is: I think we all know in our caucus, we need big bold change with problems facing America," Schumer said. "And we also know another thing. Our unity is our strength."

Schumer added: "With 50 votes, we all have to be on board to produce that kind of change. We're working the two tracks. I think they're both working very well. I'm very hopeful that we can get a lot done."

Schumer grapples with Democratic divisions and wins over some Republicans