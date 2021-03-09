Scaramucci finds 'great irony' in Republicans opposing Biden's rescue plan

"There are risks there. There's no question about that. We could be sitting here in September saying it's not appropriate to have a thousand people," Scaramucci said.

1920s-style economic boom?

Bigger picture, Scaramucci is joining in the economic optimism taking hold in recent months. Major economists have been scrambling to upgrade their growth forecasts. Goldman Sachs is predicting the US economy will grow in 2021 at the fastest pace since at least the mid-1980s and the unemployment rate will tumble to just 3.7% by the end of next year.

"It would be hard not to be optimistic because you've got a tremendous amount of money being thrown at the problem," Scaramucci said, referring to the one-two punch of spending by Congress and the Federal Reserve.

"If you can get a combination of an opening of the economy, people vaccinated and feeling safe, I think you could see an economic boom tantamount to what happened in the 1920s," he said.

However, Scaramucci is worried all this stimulus causes asset prices to worsen America's inequality problem.