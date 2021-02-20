'Saturday Night Live' mocks Ted Cruz's trip to Cancun and others who needed to apologize

"Saturday Night Live" featured Britney Spears giving disgraced public figures a chance to apologize.

"Saturday Night Live" felt like a lot of people needed to apologize this week, so on Saturday's episode that's what happened.

The NBC variety show opened with Britney Spears, played by Chloe Fineman, hosting a show called "Oops... You Did It Again," which provided people a platform to apologize for things they did wrong.

This included senators, governors and former "Star Wars" stars.

"You all know me from my upbeat Instagram videos and the word 'conservatorship,'" Fineman's Spears said.

The first guest was Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, played by Aidy Bryant, who was dressed as if he just returned from a tropical vacation, along with a giant suitcase. Cruz traveled to Cancún, Mexico, on Wednesday, while Texas was in the middle of a severe winter storm.

"Hola, everyone," Bryant's Cruz said. "I'm not tan. I just cried myself red over my fellow Texans."

Fineman's Spears noted that Texas was going through a tough situation right now and that Cruz "literally abandoned it and flew to Cancun."