Sasse's message to Nebraska GOP as he faces censure: 'Politics isn't about the weird worship of one dude'

CNN has reached out to the Nebraska GOP for comment.

The resolution, posted by News Channel Nebraska Central, finds that Sasse "warrants and shall incur the penalty of CENSURE" to be imposed by the party on February 13. The state party censured Sasse in 2016 for not sufficiently supporting Trump, according to the senator's office.

Taylor Sliva, Sasse campaign spokesman, said Thursday night that the committee hadn't shared the resolution with them but that they had seen it in News Channel Nebraska Central.

"You are welcome to censure me again, but let's be clear about why this is happening: It's because I still believe -- as you used to -- that politics isn't about the weird worship of one dude," Sasse said in the video. "The party could purge Trump skeptics, but I'd like to convince you that not only is this 'civic cancer' for the nation, it's also terrible for our party."