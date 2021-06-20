Sanders signals openness to Manchin's voting rights compromise

Sen. Bernie Sanders on Sunday signaled openness to West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin's proposed changes to sweeping elections overhaul legislation being debated in Congress.

"Sounds like I'm open to doing everything I possibly can to protect American democracy," Sanders, an independent from Vermont who caucuses with the Democrats, said when pressed by CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union" if he supports Manchin's proposal. "We're going to do the best ... I like what the House passed, HR 1."

Sanders told Bash he considers the House bill a "serious, comprehensive effort to protect American democracy," adding: "We will see what evolves here in the Senate."

The Senate is set to vote on whether to advance the voting legislation, the so-called For the People Act, in its current form that lacks Republican support and falls short of the 60 votes needed to pass.