Sanders says 'room full of lawyers' is working to make case for $15 minimum wage

Cedric Richmond, a senior adviser to Biden, told MSNBC on Sunday that the administration still supports a $15 dollar minimum wage and that it backs Sanders' efforts to keep that in the President's plan.

Richmond said Biden's comment on the increase not surviving "was merely his prediction of what he thought the Senate would do," adding: "Sanders has assembled a team to make a very compelling argument that it should stay in the bill under the Senate rules."

Sanders also emphasized the importance of passing a Covid relief package as soon as possible, while not backing down on Democratic priorities, including the federal minimum wage hike and a higher income threshold for individuals receiving stimulus checks.

The Vermont senator would not say whether he thinks Vice President Kamala Harris should overrule the parliamentarian in her role as President of the Senate to help push through legislation including the minimum wage provision, as he had previously advocated for during his presidential campaign.