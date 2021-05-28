San Jose shooting victim Taptejdeep Singh warned colleagues as rampage was happening, brother says

Gill told CNN Friday that accurately reflects the character of Singh, a light rail operator who VTA said started working there in 2014 as a bus operator trainee.

"The first (thing) that comes to mind is the empathy and his compassion towards people," Gill said. "And towards his last moment, it was that empathy towards people that he had along with his brave heart that he always had, to save others."

Singh had a can-do attitude that likely served him in his last moments, his brother said.

"He used to love playing outdoor sports -- volleyball, cricket. And even in the toughest time, I heard from other teammates ... he used to be, until the last moment, 'We can win,'" Gill said.

Singh, a member of the Sikh community, was born in Punjab, India, and moved to California with his parents about 17 years ago, the family statement reads.

He is survived by his wife and two children, ages 3 and 1.

The family hasn't told the 3-year-old boy of his father's death, Gill said Friday.

"Just yesterday, his son was asking, 'Where is he?' And we just had to tell him that he's gone for a vacation, and ... 'He'll be back with us.'