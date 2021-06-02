San Jose shooting: Body-camera footage shows tense moments as officers approach gunman

"Oh, the gun. I see the gun in his hand, right there," another says.

Sheriff Laurie Smith said she believes the first of the three shots shattered a window leading to a separate room -- it's not clear what else that shot hit.

"The next two shots -- he shot himself once under the chin. It wasn't fatal, and then (he fired) in the side of the head," Smith said at a news conference Tuesday.

The officers encounter Cassidy's body at roughly 6:44 a.m., according to the time recorded on the video -- roughly 10 minutes after police say 911 calls came in about the killings.

Smith has said she believes the speed of the officers' response prevented Cassidy from killing more people.

Cassidy's manner of death was suicide, and the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds to the head, the coroner's office said in a prepared statement Tuesday.

"Although rare, this can occur in suicides in which the first shot to the head was not immediately fatal," the statement of the coroner's office reads.