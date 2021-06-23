San Francisco confronts surging crime, drugs and homelessness as it tries to bounce back from Covid-19

Chief Scott, on the other hand, says, "If you don't want people to sit in jail for running in the store and taking a garbage bag full of property, then put enough police officers out there to prevent it."

Beyond the statistics is the brash nature of some recent property crimes. One man just last week was caught shoplifting at a Walgreens Pharmacy in plain view of a security guard and as CNN affiliate KGO-TV's camera rolled.

The suspect was arrested after allegedly trying to steal from another store. Walgreens has closed 17 stores in San Francisco over the past five years due to organized crime rings, it said.

"Every single day -- anytime they want," a Walgreens clerk said of shoplifters who often take items like paper towels from his shop on busy Geary Avenue. "Sometimes there's a group of shoplifters."

The store has practically half its merchandise locked up to thwart thieves, a fact that now symbolizes everyday life here.

Police fentanyl seizures so far this year dwarf 2020