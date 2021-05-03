San Diego captain of suspected smuggling vessel in custody after boat overturned, killing 4. Here's what we know

Boat was 'severely overcrowded,' official says

Multiple agencies responded to the area after the call came in for a multiple casualty incident, including coast guard, lifeguards, and firefighters.

Stephenson said the boat was "severely overcrowded" when the incident occurred.

Six people were rescued from the water and others were able to walk or swim to shore on their own, Lifeguard Lt. Rick Romero with San Diego Fire-Rescue said during a news conference Sunday afternoon.

Romero said injuries ranged from hypothermia to physical injuries sustained when the boat broke apart.

"Conditions were pretty rough, five to six feet of surf, windy, cold, water is around 60 degrees, so you get hypothermia pretty quickly," Romero said.

"The boat was on the reef, bouncing back and forth, and then just slowly disintegrated into a bunch of pieces, so there's no boat there, it's all debris."

While there were life jackets aboard the vessel, it's unknown how many passengers or crew were using them, he said.

Romero also said that the boat did not have a manifest, so he couldn't say if there were children on board at the time the boat overturned.