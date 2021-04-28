Samsung unveils 'mobile-first' laptops

The integration is perhaps one of the most interesting additions, allowing users sync their phone with a Galaxy laptop. Windows' Your Phone App lets users checking texts, calls and run apps on the PC.

"This is the sort of seamless integration that has been promised for years and very few have been able to deliver," said Jitesh Ubrani, analyst at market research firm IDC. "By enabling users to focus on the content first rather than the device, Samsung is going to be solving a pain point for many users. I believe this will ultimately bode well the company."

Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 are now available for pre-order and start shipping on May 14. Galaxy Book Pro will start at $999.99, and Galaxy Book Pro 360 starts at $1,199.99.

It makes sense that Samsung would leverage its Galaxy smartphones to help boast its laptop line. The company has long been known for its displays, design, battery life and camera quality, so it's a natural step to bring some of that over to its notebooks.

"AMOLED displays are very eye-catching and including them in the new notebooks really helps Samsung set themselves apart from other notebooks in the same price range," Ubrani said. "They're also a strength for Samsung as the company is one of the largest AMOLED makers out there."