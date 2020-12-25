Russian police raid home of opposition activist Lyubov Sobol, Navalny says

According to a video Sobol posted on Twitter, the residential building was quickly surrounded by police and Sobol's team was approached by a woman who introduced herself as Kudryavtsev's mother.

Sobol was then take in for questioning but released early morning on Tuesday.

On Friday, police arrived at Sobol's home, seizing all of the electronics belonging to the activist, her husband and her daughter, Navalny's team said.

Ivan Zhdanov, head of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Fund, wrote on Twitter that investigators launched a probe into trespassing "with the use of violence or a threat to use it" after Sobol rang the doorbell of the FSB agent.

An investigation by CNN in cooperation with the investigative journalism website Bellingcat previously revealed that an FSB toxins team of about six to 10 agents trailed Navalny for more than three years before he was poisoned in August with the lethal nerve agent.

Navalny fell ill on a plane to Moscow and was eventually taken to Germany for treatment. He ultimately survived the attempt on his life.

The anti-corruption activist has accused the Russian state of involvement in the poisoning.

The Kremlin denies any wrongdoing.