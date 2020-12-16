Russian minister says Navalny poisoning reports 'funny to read'

A CNN exclusive interview uncovered details into the poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny. CNN's Clarissa Ward reports on Russia's response.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday that reports about the details surrounding the poisoning of opposition figure Alexey Navalny are "funny to read," in an apparent reference to a CNN-Bellingcat investigation into the attack.

"We are already used to the fact that the United States and other Western countries simply announce in the media yet another set of accusations against Russia, be it hackers, or some kind of a sensation about the double or even triple poisoning of Navalny," Lavrov said during a news conference following a visit to Croatia.

"All this news is funny to read, but it says only one thing -- or rather the manner in which this news is presented says only one thing -- that our Western partners do not have any ethical standards and lack skill in normal diplomatic work, and [have] unwillingness to comply with the international legal norms when it comes to finding the facts," Lavrov added.