Russia retaliates against Biden's sanctions by announcing it will expel 10 US diplomats

As part of Thursday's announcement, the US also formally named the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service as the force behind the SolarWinds hack that affected the federal government and wide swaths of the private sector.

Biden said Thursday that the newly announced sanctions against Russia are a proportionate response to cyber-attacks against the US and interference in two presidential elections, but also emphasized that "now is the time to de-escalate" tensions with the country.

Trying to avoid escalation

Biden said during remarks at the White House that he told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a call earlier in the week that he could have gone further with the measures. While he wanted to avoid escalating tensions, Biden made clear that he will not hesitate to take further action in the future.

"We cannot allow a foreign power to interfere in our democratic process with impunity," Biden said.

He added, "I told (Putin) that we would shortly be responding in a measured and proportionate way because we had concluded that they had interfered in the election and SolarWinds was ... totally inappropriate."