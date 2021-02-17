Rush Limbaugh, conservative media icon, dead at 70 following battle with cancer

Things changed when he moved to Sacramento, California, to work at KFBK-AM in 1984. From there, Limbaugh developed "The Rush Limbaugh Show." He struck success, doing well in the ratings and earning the attention of Ed McLaughlin, the former head of ABC Radio. In 1988, when Limbaugh's show became nationally syndicated, he moved to New York to broadcast from WABC.

"No one had heard anything like it before," Brian Rosenwald, author of "Talk Radio's America," told Boston Public Radio Station WBUR in 2019. Rosenwald added, "This is a guy who had been a DJ, gotten fired four times in the '70s but he took the high jinks from those DJs at times and infused it into a topical talk show where he was sort of applying it to the values that he had gotten at the dinner table from his father growing up."

Limbaugh found immense success, and quickly became the king of talk-radio. President Ronald Reagan dubbed him the"Number One voice for conservatism" in the country." Limbaugh even had a brief stint on television, hosting a talk show from 1992 to 1996 produced by the late Roger Ailes. Limbaugh said he had no real rivals.

"I have no competitors," Limbaugh told The Times in 2008. "[Sean] Hannity isn't even close to me."