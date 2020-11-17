Rudy Giuliani's day in a Pennsylvania courtroom representing Donald Trump

The entrance in court of Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and federal prosecutor who hadn't argued before a trial judge in decades, signals an approaching end to the Trump campaign's wild legal scramble in court to stop the formalization of Biden's victory.

Since the election, in news conferences and other appearances, Giuliani has pushed conspiracy theories about voter fraud and promised a dazzling legal strategy that hasn't materialized. He's also clashed with election law brass in the Trump campaign, as the President has refused to concede or even acknowledge Biden's win.

Tuesday, Giuliani argued that the Trump campaign has been blocked from observing ballot processing in key cities and saying Democrats could have conspired to commit election fraud by counting absentee votes -- both assertions others judges have rejected repeatedly in court as unfounded or wrong.

"If this is allowed without serious sanctions, this will become an epidemic," Giuliani said. "It just all happened to be in big cities controlled by Democrats who all of a sudden decided you don't have the right to inspect an absentee ballot. ... You'd have to be a fool to think this was an accident."