Rudy Giuliani's conspiracy theories could be dangerous to democracy, experts say

Andrew Kirtzman, a New York communications consultant who is working on his second biography of Giuliani, said the former mayor searched for national relevance after failing to win the presidency -- and found it in Trump.

"He is standing by his man because Trump has been his vehicle to power," Kirtzman said. "The moment that Donald Trump leaves power is the moment that Rudy Giuliani loses power also, so it's in his best interest to reverse the election results."

One of the clearest ways to see the falsehoods behind Giuliani's claims is to follow the Trump campaign's legal challenges, which Giuliani is "spearheading," according to a tweet from Trump. On Friday alone, the campaign dropped a lawsuit in Arizona and lost six cases in two counties in Pennsylvania.

In one Pennsylvania court case, in which Trump attorneys tried to have hundreds of ballots thrown out, a judge asked the attorney for Trump: "Are you claiming that there is any fraud in connection with these 592 disputed ballots?"

"To my knowledge at present, no," the attorney admitted. The judge dismissed the lawsuit.